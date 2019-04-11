Egypt expressed its “complete support” Thursday for Sudan’s people and their army in the political transition to follow the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Cairo voiced its full belief in “the ability of the brotherly Sudanese people and their loyal national army to overcome the challenges of this critical stage… in order to achieve stability, prosperity and development,” a foreign ministry statement said.

The ministry stressed that Egypt respects Sudan’s sovereignty and its national decisions.

Source: AFP