Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad al-Nakhla said that the Palestinian resistance movement is committed to defend the occupied country’s prisoners “with all means and at any cost.”

In remarks published by Palestine Today news agency on Wednesday, Nakhala said that the resistance has set clear conditions in order to break the siege imposed on the Palestinian people.

“We’ll go forward in this path but with vigilance. We will monitor (the situation) since the enemy’s cheating is more than his commitment.”

Talking on behalf of his movement alongside Hamas resistance movement, Nakhala said that the two groups are fully ready to confront any Israeli aggression.

“The resistance is ready for all options.”

“We have to unite against the occupation’s plots since we are all targeted… Our people and our land are targeted.”

Meanwhile, Nakhala voiced solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran against US hegemony.

Source: Palestine Today