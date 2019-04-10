Iran on Wednesday vehemently condemned Saudi Arabia and Bahrain’s support for US blacklisting of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Qassemi described stances of Saudi and Bahraini officials as “awkward and unwise.”

“Awkward and unwise stances of Saudi and Bahraini officials proves that they have a limited understanding about realities and developments of the region and don’t know the consequences of US “strategic mistake for the regional stability and security, Qassemi said, according to Mehr news agency.

“Some regional countries are accustomed to blindly follow their trans-regional master; these countries are the main promoter of terrorist thoughts in the region and in the world and have spared no effort to support terrorist groups in recent decades,” he noted.

“Using such worthless stances against Iran, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain cannot distract the public opinion from their responsibility in the promotion of terrorism,” the Iranian official added.

