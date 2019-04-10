Israeli occupation authorities have forced a Palestinian man to demolish his own family’s house in the West Bank by threatening him with a massive fine and the demolition of several of his relatives’ houses.

Located in the Bir Ouna area of Beit Jala City, the Zreina family home sat nestled on a hillside overlooking the valley below. The family started work on the multi-generational home in May 2018, the Wafa news agency reports, fighting its way through the Zionist courts, which ordered them to halt construction and demolish the site shortly after they began.

“I was planning to complete my apartment this year before I get married and raise a family in it,” Saleh Zreina, 23, told Wafa. “But now the occupation has killed my dream.”

“I left school when I was 16 and joined the workforce to help my father and three brothers build this house,” Saleh said. “Everything we made we put into this house, which we watched today crumble in front of our eyes and there was nothing we could do about it.”

