Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday ordered the installation of a cascade of 20 IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz nuclear site.

Addressing a ceremony at Iran International Conference Center in Tehran on Tuesday to mark the country’s National Nuclear Technology Day, Rouhani ordered the launching of 4 new technologies via video conference, including the installation of a cascade of 20 centrifuges of IR-6 design at Natanz nuclear site.

Visiting the nuclear technology exhibition center, Rouhani also unveiled 110 new technologies in the fields of medicine and medical diagnosis, quantum technology, and an FTIR device.

In a relevant development earlier in March, Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the 110 achievements cover various fields, including exploration, extraction, fuel cycle, power plants, science and technology as well as laser.

“The unveiling of these achievements under the country’s current circumstances will convey this message to enemies that the Iranian nation has resisted economic sanctions and has turned threats into opportunities,” Kamalvandi said.

Iran unveiled 83 nuclear achievements last year during the National Nuclear Technology Day ceremony.

Also in a relevant development in February, the AEOI Chief Ali Akbar Salehi said that his country is among the very few enjoying the technology to produce Oxygen-18, adding that the scientific achievement will bring foreign revenues for Tehran.

Salehi, said on the sidelines of his visit to an exhibition on technology and industry in Tehran, that Oxygen-18, a natural isotope of oxygen, which has its uses in the medical industry, will import currency to Iran.

He expressed gratitude towards young Iranian scientists for their intense four-year-long endeavor leading to the production of the isotope of oxygen.

Calling it a great achievement which is done only by few countries, Salehi said “the development has rendered Iran independent of foreign contribution.”

It will keep Iran self-sufficient and in a strategic position, he added.