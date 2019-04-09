Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party said Tuesday it wants the Istanbul election to be repeated after the Supreme Electoral Council rejected a demand for a recount of all ballots cast in the city.

The AKP appealed after results showed the party’s Istanbul candidate narrowly lost in last week’s local election.

“We will take the path of extraordinary appeal… We will say that we want the election in Istanbul to be repeated,” the ruling AKP’s deputy chairman Ali Ihsan Yavuz told reporters in Ankara.

Source: AFP