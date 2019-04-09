Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described US President Donald Trump’s move to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as another “misguided” election gift to the Israeli prime minister on the eve of parliamentary elections in the Zionist entity.

“A(nother) misguided election-eve gift to Netanyahu. A(nother) dangerous US misadventure in the region,” Zarif tweeted on Monday, according to Tasnim news agency.

The tweet came after the Trump administration on Monday labeled IRGC as a “terrorist group”.

Israelis head to the polls on Tuesday to elect the 120 members of the 21st Knesset (parliament). On the eve of the vote, Netanyahu took credit for Trump’s decision to blacklist IRGC.

“Thank you, my dear friend, President Donald Trump,” Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew, “for answering another one of my important requests.”

Source: Iranian media