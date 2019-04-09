Hezbollah’s Educational Association condemned the Saudi-led strike which killed or injured dozens of Yemeni students in Sanaa last Sunday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Educational Association in Hezbollah denounced “the crime committed by Saudi-US coalition”, which targeted the area surrounding Al-Rahi School in Saawan neighborhood, east of Sanaa and killed or injured more than 60 students.

The association said that “this crime along with many other crimes committed by the coalition” systematically target the educational sector in Yemen, as it cost hundreds of lives and caused the destruction of many educational installations across the Arab impoverished country.

The strike “adds a black point to the record of the coalition,” the statement said, describing the attack as “a terrorist act that violates all religious norms and international laws.”

The Educational Association in Hezbollah meanwhile, offered condolences to families of victims, voicing solidarity with Yemeni students against attempts to prevent them from learning.

Source: Hezbollah Educational Association