According to a US military statement, three US occupation troops and a civilian contractor have been killed by the explosion of an improvised explosive device near Bagram Air Force Base in Afghanistan.

Three other service troops were wounded and have been evacuated for treatment, according to a statement by Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan.

The attack comes as Washington is in the process of negotiating a military exit from the Central Asian country with the Taliban, the primary military and political antagonist to the Washington-backed government in Kabul. Two rounds of negotiations have taken place so far this year and a third is expected this month.

Several news outlets have reported that the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast.

