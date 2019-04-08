The Saudi-led coalition which has been launching a brutal war against Yemen for more than four years committed on Sunday a new massacre by carrying out an airstrike near a girls school in the capital, Sanaa.

The strike in Saawan neighborhood in Sanaa killed 13 people and injured dozens others, Yemeni health ministry spokesman, Youssef Al-Haderi, said, adding that most of the victims and the injured are school girls.

“The strikes amounts to war crime,” Al-Haderi said.

Media reports said that the school was damaged by the strike.

