International powers have begun evacuating personnel from Libya amid a worsening security situation.

US Africa Command said it had relocated an unspecified contingent of US forces, while India said it had evacuated peacekeepers to Tunisia.

Forces under Gen Khalifa Haftar have advanced from the east with the aim of taking the capital, Tripoli.

The UN-backed prime minister has accused him of attempting a coup and says rebels will be met with force.

Libya has been torn by violence and political instability since long-time dictator Moammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.

US Africa Command, responsible for US military operations and liaison in Africa, said that due to the “increased unrest” it had relocated a contingent of US forces, but gave no further details on numbers.

The following video shows US frigates evacuating approaching the Libyan coast to evacuate nationals:

Source: Al-Manar English Website and BBC