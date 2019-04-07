The head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, has pledged that if a new war breaks out, the resistance forces will make ‘Israel’ evacuate not just settlements near the enclave’s border, but also some of its major cities, including Ashdod, Ashkelon, the Negev, and Tel Aviv.

“Remember this pledge. The fingers of the resistance in the Gaza Strip are on the trigger. We are today ten times stronger than we were in 2014 [Israeli-Gaza conflict]”, he said.

At the same time, Sinwar noted that Israel would “suffer” only if the war is “imposed” on the Gaza Strip. He promised that in this case, Hamas would act as a “shield and sword” for the Gazans.

For over a year, residents of Gaza have been participating in weekly protests at the border with occupied territories that have been met with Israeli brutal attacks causing numerous casualties.

Source: Agencies