Aircraft from the Government of National Accord (GNA) have conducted an airstrike against troops from the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, 80 kilometres south of Tripoli, Al-Jazeera reported.

The airstrike was conducted in the city of Gharyan, earlier seized by the LNA without any clashes.

Following the reports, the LNA announced the establishment of a no-fly zone over the western part of the country.

“The Libyan Army declares the western region of the country to be a zone of military operations and is imposing a ban on flights of combat aviation in this area”, the LNA statement, cited by Al Arabiya, said. “We will strike any airports in the west from which combat aircraft carry out their missions”.

A source in the LNA previously told Sputnik that the forces had already captured several settlements and key positions to the west, south, and southwest of Tripoli, including Gharyan, Al-Swani, Janzur, and a checkpoint, located in the Wershiffana area.

The LNA offensive began on Thursday, with Haftar stating he aimed at “liberating Tripoli from terrorists”.

