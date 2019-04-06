Almost 1,000 people left the Rukban refugee camp in Syria on April 4 through the Jeleb checkpoint, they were given all necessary assistance, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, head of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation, has stated.

“On 4 April, 985 civilians left the Rukban refugee camp through the Jeleb checkpoint. They were transported to temporary residence sites in the city of Homs”, Kupchishin said at a daily briefing.

The general stressed that the refugees were provided with all necessary assistance, including the provision of food and temporary accommodation.

The Russian military also set up a humanitarian corridor and the Jleb mobile checkpoint in order to prevent a humanitarian disaster in the Rukban refugee camp, Kupchishin stated.

The Rukban refugee camp is part of the US-controlled zone around its base in Al-Tanf. The camp, which houses some 40,000 displaced people, is located in the south of Syria, not far from Jordan. The Russia-Syria coordination centre on refugee repatriation has repeatedly blamed the United States for blocking access to the camp.

Source: Sputnik