WikiLeaks warned Thursday that founder Julian Assange could be expelled from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London within “hours to days” by Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno, citing “a high level source within the Ecuadorian state.”

The source further noted that Quito already has an agreement with the UK for the arrest, according to a Thursday tweet by WikiLeaks.

Moreno blames Assange for recent allegations of corruption within his administration, accusing WikiLeaks of intercepting his phone calls and private conversations, and he insinuated Wednesday during comments to the Ecuadorian Radio Broadcaster’s Association that Assange had played a role in the circulation of “photos of my bedroom, what I eat, and how my wife and daughters and friends dance” on social media.

The founder of the document leaking and publishing website has dismissed the allegations as “completely bogus.”

The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry said it did not comment on claims about the possible expulsion of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, calling these claims “rumors.”

“Ecuador does not respond to rumors, speculations and assumptions which are not supported by any documents,” the ministry said, as quoted by the Comercio news outlet.

