Syria firmly rejected claims that Damascus helped in the recovery of Israeli soldier’s remains, stressing that the recovery proves cooperation between terrorist militants and the Israeli spy agency, Mossad.

“Syria has no clue about the Israeli soldier’s remains” of an Israeli serviceman lost in a 1982 battle, SANA news agency quoted a media source as saying on Thursday.

It said that “what has happened is new evidence confirming cooperation between terrorist groups and Mossad.”

“There is not any information about the whole matter and whether there are remains or not,” the statement added.

A Syria-based official with Palestinian Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine — General Command, said Wednesday that insurgents who were in control of the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk in Damascus up until last year excavated graves in search of the remains of the three missing soldiers. The group has made a similar claim in the past.

During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow Thursday, Putin said Russian Army soldiers found the body “in coordination with the Syrian military.”

Source: Agencies