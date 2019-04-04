Iran’s foreign minister blasts his US counterpart over his “unprofessional” and “demagogic” comments about Tehran’s response to the unprecedented flash floods that have hit two dozen Iranian provinces, reminding the US of its own failure in dealing with the aftermath of similar natural disasters over the past years.

Since March 19, most of Iran — 24 out of its 31 provinces — has been affected by flash floods triggered by the heaviest downpours in the country in at least a decade.

Over 60 people have so far been killed in the natural disaster, which has also forced tens of thousands of people, mostly in villages, to evacuate their homes and move to emergency shelters. Hundreds of people have also been airlifted from the affected regions.

Rescue workers — backed by the Iranian Armed Forces and locals — have been busy providing relief aid to the flood-hit areas under the supervision of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.