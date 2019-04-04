The US House voted Thursday to end military support for the Saudi-led war on Yemen, dealing a bipartisan rebuke to Donald Trump and taking the historic step of curtailing a president’s war-making powers.

The House of Representatives voted 247 to 175, with one congressman voting present, to approve a resolution that directs the president “to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities in or affecting the Republic of Yemen” within 30 days.

The text, which passed the Senate last month, now heads to Trump, who is expected to veto the legislation. The White House called the measure “flawed” and warned it would harm bilateral relations in the region, including with Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: AFP