Syrian President Bashar al-Assad drew parallels between the US intervention in Syria’s internal affairs and what Washington is trying to do in Venezuela.

The president made the comments during his meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and the accompanying delegation.

He stated that the US’ goal is “hegemony over countries and appropriation of their sovereignty in violation of international law”.

President Assad noted that both Syria and Venezuela face sanctions and embargoes — “the standard method to put pressure on countries that disagree with [the US] agenda,” but expressed confidence that Venezuela will overcome the crisis that it is currently facing and restore the state of stability soon enough.

For his part, Arreaza thanked President Assad for his supportive stance with Venezuela and reiterated that the tools and steps used by the states, which are enemies of Venezuela, are similar to those used in Syria for igniting war in it. He said what has happened to his country was an episode of a series of the US continuous attempts for decades to control the Venezuela’s independent decision and the Venezuelan people’s resources.

Source: SANA