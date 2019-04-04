In a press conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Thursday Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem said “we discussed situations in Venezuela and Syria and US conspiracy against the states.”

“The US President Donald Trump’s decision on occupied Syrian Golan has a single effect as it only enhanced the US isolation,” al-Moallem said, adding “Our right in the occupied Syrian Golan is firm and it doesn’t change by the passage of time and every inch of the occupied Syrian territories will be liberated.”

“Syria will liberate the occupied Golan by all means and all options are on the table,” al-Moallem affirmed.

Al-Moallem wondered “Is it possible that the Arab Summit issues a statement on the occupied Syrian Golan which is weaker that Britain’s stance?”

He added, ”The mistakes of Erdogan’s policies and his support to terrorism in Syria have been clear through the results of the latest Turkish elections,”

He noted that “The Turkish side delayed the implementation of Sochi agreement on Idlib, and we are still waiting the implementation of the agreement, yet patience has limits and we must liberate this land.”

“The US administration lies with regard to pulling out its troops which are illegitimately deployed in Syria and it isn’t our duty to teach them to be honest,” al-Moallem said.

For his part, Minister Arreaza said “I agree with Minister al-Moallem that the US conspiracy which is targeting our countries is one,” adding that “The Venezuelan and the Syrian people are resisting the imperialism and the US conspiracies and they will triumph.”

He added that all the nations of the world should learn a lesson from Syria which is achieving victories over terrorism.

“The US government speaks about a military intervention in Venezuela and it says that all options are on the table and the question is why dialogue isn’t among the options,” Arreaza.

He added “We feel proud for being in Syria in this significant historical stage of the peoples’ history and will celebrate with Syria achieving the final victory over terrorism.”

”Venezuela will benefit from Syria’s experience in the war against terrorism in facing the US conspiracy hatched against it,” he went on saying, adding that there are states at the Security Council which work according to US schemes which aim at destabilizing Venezuela and interfering in its affairs.

He indicated that Venezuela has foiled the schemes hatched against it by the extremist right-wing party led by Juan Guaido which aim at undermining stability in the country backed by Washington.

Source: SANA