Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil announced Thursday that the government is ready to stop any aggression against the country, either domestic or foreign.

President Nicolas Maduro stated earlier in the day that the criminal opposition is planning to kill him and sow chaos in the military, adding that Caracas would boost the number of militia forces in order to avert possible aggression.

He stressed that support for opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido is declining, as fewer and fewer people are going to his rallies.

“The upcoming small rallies do not pose any threat to national security. But if a threat arises, such as infiltration by hostile elements in order to attack the people, then we will be ready to fight back”, he explained.

Source: Sputnik