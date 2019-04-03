Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said people’s fighting against the aggressions of the tyrants such as the US and the Zionist regime, is the true example of Jihad (striving) in the cause of Allah.

The Leader’s remarks were during a meeting with a group of governmental officials and ambassadors of Islamic countries to Tehran on the occasion of Al-Mabath Al-Nabawi, the anniversary of the beginning of the mission of the Prophet Mohamamd (pbuh).

Imam Khamenei highlighted the fact that today the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic system are the continuation of the First Revelation of the Prophet Mohammad (pbuh).

The oppressor powers have always been in action against monotheistic movements, examples of them today being the presidents of US and some other countries, his eminence said.

Elaborating on Israeli regime’s aggression as vivid example of oppressors’ warmongering attitudes, he said the confrontation of Palestinians, Hezbollah with the Zionist regime and also Iran’s eight-year Sacred Defense are true examples of Jihad for God.

Meanwhile, Imam Khamenei stressed the need to give the supreme priority to reconstruction of flood-stricken areas.

Referring to recent floods in a number of Iranian provinces, he praised people’s attempts and their solidarity, saying the officials were able to take primary measures thanks to the popular support they received.

Source: Iranian media