A Zionist settler on Wednesday shot and killed a Palestinian man at the Huwara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus.

Israeli media claimed that the Palestinian tried to carry out a stabbing attack at the checkpoint.

The Palestinian was seriously injured at first. He succumbed to wounds after being left to bleed, Palestinians media reported.

The Palestinian health ministry later confirmed he had died, though his identity was not released.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa quoted eyewitnesses as saying the Palestinian man was a truck driver.

Source: Agencies