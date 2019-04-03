Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said the foreign citizen and Iranian nationals living abroad are unable to send any relief aid to flood-hit people in Iran due to the US move to freeze all bank accounts of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

In an interview on Tuesday, Bahram Qassemi said the US move, adopted on the anniversary of Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, reveals the anti-people nature of the American officials’ approach towards Iranians and counters their hollow and ridiculous claims that the sanctions don’t target Iranians and serve their interests, Tasnim news agency reported.

The spokesman said usually, even in difficult and emergency conditions, not all banking systems are blocked and the dispatch of humanitarian aid is possible through bodies such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

“However, in an inhumane and brutal move, the US has decided to block all channels for delivering aid to the flood-hit people of Iran,” he noted.

Qassemi also said aid bodies like the Red Cross Committee and the Red Crescent Society have announced over the past days that they are incapable of dispatching their aid to Iran’s Red Crescent.

“It seems that the US is seeking to block humanitarian aid to the flood-hit Iranians,” he underlined.

The spokesman also said the world community and international aid bodies should stand against the US move.

Source: Iranian media