The Zionist media continued exposing more details about the humiliating withdrawal of the Israeli occupation army from southern Lebanon in 2000, highlighting the largescale confusion among the enemy soldiers and the Lahd traitors to escape from the Lebanese territories on the eve of the withdrawal.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that the Israeli soldiers raced with the Lahd traitors (Lebanese militiamen who founded by Antoine Lahd to aid the Israeli enemy during the occupation period) to escape from southern Lebanon on the eve of the withdrawal on May 25, 2000.

The Zionist channel’s report mentioned that all the enemy bets of Lahd militiamen’s steadfastness after the Israeli withdrawal failed, adding that they turned to be refugees who cannot be contained by the occupation entity.

The report showed testimonies of some of Lahd traitors who narrated how the Israeli commander of the liaison unit Beni Gantz tried to hide the Israeli decision to withdraw from southern Lebanon, portraying this as a deceptive measure.

The Israeli channel’s report also showed how the Zionist occupation forces rushed out of Lebanon without checking the evacuation of all the soldiers and equipment, adding that some soldiers could have been kidnapped by Hezbollah.

The report further mentioned that the withdrawal was carried out 90 days before the date set in the plan, describing what happened as a mere escape from southern Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website