A young Palestinian was martyred during a pre-dawn raid against a refugee camp north of occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, the Palestinian health ministry and residents said Tuesday.

The Zionist forces stormed the refugee camp in the occupied West Bank village of Qalandiya, which sits between Ramallah and Jerusalem al-Quds, in the early hours of Tuesday to make arrests there.

During the raid, the soldiers fired at a Palestinian vehicle that was passing by on al-Matar Street. The ministry said Mohammad Adwan, 23, was killed and three others were wounded.

Two residents said occupation soldiers arrived in the Qalandiya area early on Tuesday to carry out arrests and young men threw stones at them in defense.

Source: AFP