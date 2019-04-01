Hezbollah stressed on Monday that the Arab League’s resolution failed to match the seriousness of the Umma’s current stage and the requirement of dealing with the US decisions which Judaize Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Golan.

In a statement, Hezbollah highlighted that the stances made at the summit showed a sharp contradiction, adding that as the Arab leaders stressed the Arabs’ right to regain the occupied Al-Quds and Golan, many of them are moving forwards towards normalizing ties with the Israeli enemy.

“Some of them even blamed themselves for not welcoming the Israeli entity with open arms long time ago.”

Hezbollah also expressed pride in President Michel Aoun’s national stances on Lebanon, Palestine and Golan as well as his emphasis on the return of the Syrian refugees to their country, which preserves Lebanon’s and Syria’s interests.

The statement further greeted the Tunisian national movement “which reflected the Arab nation’s conscience by confirming support to the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, stressing the necessity of Syria’s return to the Arab League and showing solidarity with the oppressed Yemenis and calling for stopping the genocide being committed against them”.

Hezbollah also praised the Palestinian people and their massive rallies on Land Day despite all the conspiracies, blockades and wars they face, adding that this attendance effectively responds to the attempts made to eradicate the Palestinian cause through the so-called “the Deal of the Century” and represents the real hope to mobilize the Umma and liberate the entire occupied territories.

Source: Al-Manar English Website