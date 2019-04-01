Yemeni Foreign Ministry on Monday said that the aggression countries on Yemen have emptied completely the joint Arab action from its content.

In a statement, the ministry condemned “the negative position” of the League of Arab States on the aggression and siege imposed on Yemen for the fifth year, “which stands with the executioner against the victim.”

The ministry noted that the League has not issued any statement condemning the aggression on the Yemeni people and has not taken any action to end their suffering.

The statement stressed that the Arab League abandoned the issues of the Arab nation, mainly the Palestinian cause, and went on normalizing ties with the Arab nation’s enemies.

The ministry pointed out that Yemen’s kidnapped seat for years is a good proof of the miserable situation reached by the League of Arab States, where the fugitive Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi is being presented as president of the Republic of Yemen and as a representative of the Yemeni people.

The statement noted that Yemen was one of the founding countries of the Arab League on March 22, 1945, and that Yemen has been and still advocating for all Arab issues, especially the central Palestinian issue.

