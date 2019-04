Iraq’s religious reference Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Sistani welcomed on Monday the Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri in the Holy city of Al-Najaf where the latter was honored by visiting the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH).

It is worth noting that Speaker Berri started Sunday an official visit to Iraq, meeting with Prime Minister Adel Abdol Mahdi and discussing with him the mutual relations between the two countries.

Source: Al-Manar English Website