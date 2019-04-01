Tehran said on Sunday it precisely monitors all developments of the Arab League, stressing that the Islamic Republic enjoys brotherly and close ties with many of the Arab League members and has common concerns on many issues of the Islamic World.

Commenting on the final statement of the Arab League Summit in Tunisia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Tehran has attentively monitored the recent summit’s developments, adding that Iran together with many of the Arab League member states are living in a sensitive region of the world, share common borders, enjoy brotherly and close ties and have common concerns and interests.

He added that except for leader of some Arab League members who still unfortunately inconclusively insisted on their unconstructive and false hostility against Iran and raised baseless allegations against the country, Tehran “evaluate as positive the atmosphere of the recent summit compared with its previous meetings,” IRNA news agency reported.

“This is due to the wise and constructive hosting and management of the Tunisian officials, Qassemi reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian official rejected as “false and baseless” allegations over Iran’s intervention in internal affairs of Arab countries and also claims made over trio disputetd islands.

He stressed the fact that Iran’s “principled and impeccable policy is not to intervene in internal affairs of the neighboring countries.”

Elaborating on the disputed islands, Qassemi emphasized that these islands are inalienable part of Iran’s sovereignty.

Source: Iranian media