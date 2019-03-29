At least nine Palestinians were shot and injured by Israeli live fire in weekly protests across the besieged Gaza Strip, on Friday afternoon.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that nine Palestinians were injured in their legs with live bullets as Israeli occupation forces suppressed protesters at the eastern borders of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

Spokesperson of the ministry, Ashraf al-Qidra, reported the injuries as moderate.

Large Palestinian crowds gathered alongside the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip to take part in the weekly march to break the ongoing Israeli siege.

“The Great March of Return” protests were launched on March 30th by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza — which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege — who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day ‘Israel’.

Source: Ma'an News Agency