Realizing that the present-day United States is a “difficult partner”, France insists on its sovereignty on the political and technological scene, French Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire said.

In an exclusive interview with Le Figaro, French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said that, “in the face of the United States and China, Europe must assert itself as a sovereign power”.

Europe, Le Maire said, is aware that the United States is increasingly becoming a “difficult partner”, while the “Chinese giant” is asserting itself on the world stage.

In this regard, he added, it is time for Europe to establish itself as “an independent, sovereign power protecting and investing in its own technologies”.

“Whether we are talking about China or the United States, we are experiencing a moment of historic change: our political sovereignty depends on our technological sovereignty. France refuses to bow. With Europe, it wants to be a leader”, Le Maire said.

The minister added that France will not meet the requirements that Washington may press under the extraterritorial application of US law.

To respond to the challenges posed by the US and China in the economic sphere, Europe must create its own ambitious projects in the sphere of production and technological development, Le Maire said.

Last November, French President Emmanuel Macron pitched an idea of creating a “true European army” independent of Washington to protect the continent “with respect to China, Russia and even the United States”, including from cyber attacks.

Source: Sputnik