Head of Hamas Palestinian resistance movement, Ismail Haniyeh, said the resistance “has had the last word” and that the Zionist entity “understood the message.”

In his first public appearance since the latest Israeli aggression destroyed his office earlier this week in Gaza, Haniyeh said the resistance emerged victorious over “Zionist arrogance.”

“I bless all the sides that helped to end the Zionist arrogance against the Gaza Strip.”

The latest round of tensions ended with an unofficial Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

Haniyeh meanwhile, called for wide participation in Land Day event this Saturday, that will include massive protests marking one year since the beginning of the March of Return protests.

“I call on all the Palestinian people, inside, outside, and in the West Bank to go out on Land Day and to join in the million-man march [March of Return].”

Source: Israeli media