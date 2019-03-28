Syrian air defenses confronted late Wednesday a new Israeli air aggression against the crisis-hit country.

The aggression targeted some sites in the industrial region to the north-east of Aleppo, with air defenses downing a number of the hostile missiles, SANA news agency reported.

The agency quoted a military source as saying that at 23.00 p.m. of Wednesday, March 23rd, 2019, the Syrian army air defenses intercepted an Israeli air aggression.

The source said the attack targeted a number of industrial sites in Sheikh Najar industrial region to the north-eastern side of Aleppo and downed a number of the hostile missiles.

The damages were restricted to materials only, the source added, according to SANA.

Source: Agencies