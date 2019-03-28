The Zionist media outlets has been reflecting the enemy’s disappointment at the outcome of the recent confrontation with the Palestinian resistance, considering a strategic loss has been inflicted upon ‘Israel’.

The Israeli analysts stressed that the Palestinian resistance manage to destroy the Zionist deterrence power, adding that the entity was left with limited choices to deal with the situation.

The Zionist circles pointed out that PM Benjamin Netanyahu cannot widen the extent of the military escalation on Gaza border because of the election considerations despite the pressures of the settlers who demand that the Israeli army launch a decisive strike against the Strip.

Source: Al-Manar English Website