The UN Security Council will hold an urgent public meeting Wednesday at Syria’s request on the US decision to recognize the Golan Heights as part of the Zionist occupation entity, according to media reports.

Syria made the request in a letter sent Tuesday to France, which holds the council presidency for the month of March, calling President Donald Trump’s decision a “flagrant violation” of UN resolutions.

Trump signed a proclamation Monday in which the United States recognized the Zionist entity’s annexation of the strategic plateau, despite UN resolutions that call for the Israeli withdrawal from the Golan.

Source: AFP