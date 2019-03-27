Lebanese Speaker, Nabih Berri, said US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo’s visit to Lebanon was “non beneficial” for Lebanon, describing the US positions as “consistent” with the Zionist entity.

In remarks published by Lebanese daily, Al-Joumhouria, Berri said the visit is “something of the past which will be eventually forgotten.”

“Nothing has changed and nothing will change. Pompeo has not provided Lebanon with anything. The only thing he took with him from Lebanon was the statement he brought,” said the Lebanese speaker.

The Speaker meanwhile stressed that Pompeo’s “tough diplomacy” offered nothing but a “statement which included a warlike rhetoric against Hezbollah.”

Berri also said that Pompeo was not satisfied with what he heard from several Lebanese sides that “Hezbollah is an active, powerful, and resistance Lebanese party.”

“Washington’s stances are consistent with the Israeli position regarding the maritime border and offensive position against Hezbollah.”

Source: Lebanese Newspapers