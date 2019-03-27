Israeli occupation forces killed Palestinian medic during clashes with youths in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The health ministry reported Sajid Muzher, 17, was killed after being seriously injured during clashes in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

He was shot by Israeli forces while working as a volunteer medic, a health ministry spokesman told AFP.

In a statement, Palestinian health minister Jawad Awad said the “occupation’s killing of a volunteer medic by shooting him in the stomach is a war crime.”

Israeli forces frequently raid refugee camps to carry out arrests, often sparking clashes with Palestinians.

Source: Agencies