The Israeli occupation army said it ordered additional troops to the southern frontier with Gaza, even as a tense calm prevailed after an overnight aerial aggression on the blockaded Strip.

The Zionist military said that after consulting with security officials Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to send an additional infantry brigade and artillery battalion to bolster forces around the Palestinian enclave, and to call up more reserve soldiers.

The Zionist warplanes launched over 50 raids on Gaza on Monday night, causing much damage. In response the Palestinian resistance fired a large number of rockets at the settlements in the Strip’s vicinity, inflicting considerable losses upon the enemy.

