France’s European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said Monday that she would resign her post to lead President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist campaign for the European Parliament elections in May, hoping to counter a populist and Eurosceptic wave in countries across the continent.

Loiseau, a career diplomat with no government experience before joining Macron’s cabinet in 2017, will be tasked with forging a pro-Europe alliance promoting deeper integration to deal with immigration, globalization and other challenges.

Source: AFP