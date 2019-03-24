Takfiri terrorists launched several rockets and artillery shells towards the government-held towns of Raseef and Aziziyah in northwestern Hama.

According to a military source close to the scene, over 20 people were hospitalized after the projectiles struck the civilian neighborhoods on Saturday evening.

The source said the Suqaylabiyeh Hospital reported that most of the victims were suffering from asphyxiation after one of the terrorists’ projectiles landed in a civilian area.

He added that the Syrian military believes chemical weapons were used by the Takfiri insurgents during the attack.

