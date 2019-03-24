Yemen’s revolutionary fighters managed to shoot down a US spy drone north of the capital Sanaa on Friday.

“Our air defenses shot down MQ-1 Predator Drone in Hamdan district north of the capital Sanaa,” the revolutionaries said in a brief statement on Saba news agency.

The statement said the drone is run by their foe Saudi-led coalition forces. There were no comments by the Saudi-led coalition, which has been for five years launching a brutal war on the Arab impoverished country, on the news.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Agencies