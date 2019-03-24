Israeli aircraft staged strikes on several positions in the besieged Gaza strip early Sunday, occupation army said.

A statement released by the occupation army said Zionist warplanes hit outposts belonging to Hamas Palestinian resistance movement, saying the strikes were response to explosive devices thrown by Palestinians at the border fence between Gaza and the occupied territories.

Also Sunday, the health ministry in Gaza announced the death of a Palestinian wounded previously in clashes with occupation forces.

The ministry announced the death of 24-year-old Habib al-Masri, who was wounded in clashes with the occupation army. It gave no details on when he was wounded.

Earlier on Friday, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in separate border clashes.

And on Saturday, the Israeli army launched two separate airstrikes against groups of Palestinians in Gaza who had allegedly flown balloons rigged with explosives into occupied territories.

Meanwhile, organizers of nighttime protests in the coastal enclave have warned that they will escalate their activities, along the border fence, to pressure the Israeli occupation to lift its siege on Gaza.

“In light of the enemy’s persistence in blockading the Gaza Strip and the mediators’ foot-dragging, the night confusion units declare their intention to escalate their activities, which are held in the context of peaceful resistance,” the organizers stated in a press release on Saturday.

Source: Agencies