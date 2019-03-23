Thousands of police fanned out across central Paris and other French cities Saturday ahead of planned “yellow vest” protests, with the government vowing to prevent a repeat of the rioting and looting seen in the capital last week.

Authorities have banned demonstrations in a large area in the west of the city, including the Champs-Elysees, the scene of last week’s rampage by hundreds of black-clad agitators.

Dozens of police vehicles, including armored trucks and water cannons, encircled the Arc de Triomphe at the top of the iconic avenue, with officers searching people’s bags and patrolling in front of boarded-up storefronts.

At the opposite end of the avenue access was completely blocked to the Place de la Concorde, near the presidential palace and the National Assembly, and two drones were flying over the capital to help officers track any protesters’ movements.

