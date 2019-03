The chief of the general staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, visited liberated areas from terrorists in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

Baqeri stressed during the visit, which took place on Monday, that the Front of Resistance is firmly standing against US and the Zionist entity, vowing that all the Syrian territory will be liberated from the Takfiri terrorists.

Source: Al-Manar