Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi vehemently rejected Israeli claims about the hacking of the Zionist officials’ phones, saying that Tel Aviv habitually tries to create a negative atmosphere against the Islamic Republic by spreading lies.

“Officials of this (Israeli) regime have an old habit of playing blame games and telling lies,” Qassemi said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“As mentioned in their own words, this regime and US officials are seeking to maximize pressure on Iran because of their hostility, malice and (their goal) to promote Iranophobia…,” he added, according to Tasnim new agency.

The spokesman went on to say that the Israeli and US officials clumsily try to attribute any incident in the world to Iran using their propaganda tools.

Qassemi noted meanwhile, that undoubtedly, the Iranian youths are enjoying unmatched and unbelievable capabilities in different fields of technology and science.

However, he added, these potentials capabilities are merely aimed at meeting domestic needs, promoting the country’s scientific position in the world and removing technological dependence to others.

The remarks came a few days after some Israeli reports claimed that Iran has hacked into former Israeli Chief of Staff, Benny Gantz’s mobile phone.

Gantz is running against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming elections.

Source: Iranian media