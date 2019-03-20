The Palestinian who carried out the heroic operation in Ariel last Sunday was martyred late Tuesday during a confrontation with Israeli occupation forces after being on the run for two days.

Omar Abu Laila, 19, has been described as “Rambo” by Israeli settlers for stabbing and killing an Israeli soldier, stealing his gun, and using it to fire at Israeli soldier and Rabbi outside the city of Ariel on Sunday.

IOF surrounded a building in Abwein near Ramallah on Tuesday night where Abu Laila was hiding out, according to the Shin Bet security service and police.

Abu Laila then exchanged fire with occupation forces. Palestinian sources reported that IOF launched RPGs (Rocket-propelled grenades) at the structure where Abu Laila was hiding out.

As the Israeli forces circled the structure “the perpetrator opened fire at our forces and was killed in the exchange of fire,” Israeli media quoted a statement by the occupation authorities as saying.

Palestinian media reported clashes between Palestinians and IOF in Abwein as the clash between Abu Laila and occupation forces was taking place.

An Israeli soldier and a Rabbi were killed in Ariel operation, with several others were also injured.

The Israeli army has been under heavy criticism by both media and settlers over failing to prevent one Palestinian from carrying out several attacks in one time. Israeli media reported that Israeli soldiers fled the scene of the attack rather than engaging in a confrontation with Abu Laila.

Source: Agencies