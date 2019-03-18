Three people were killed and nine injured in a shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht, the mayor said Monday, adding that authorities were working on the basis of it being a terrorist attack.

“At this stage, we can confirm three deaths and nine wounded, three of them seriously,” Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen said in a video statement on Twitter.

“We are working on the principle that it was a terrorist attack,” he added.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had earlier said there were “possible deaths” and that a terrorist motive was “not excluded”.

