The Syrian Arab Army units have launched intensive strikes on the movements and gatherings of terrorist groups in response to their frequent violations of the de-escalation zone agreement.

SANA reporter said that an army unit carried out artillery strikes on the positions and fortified positions of Nusra Front terrorists and other armed groups affiliated to it in the outskirts of the town of Qalaat al-Madiq in northern Hama

The strikes ended up with inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in personnel and equipment and destroying several dens, weapons and ammunition for them.

On Saturday, army units foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorist groups from al-Sharea and Tweinah villages into al-Karim village in Hama northern countryside, killing many terrorists.

Meanwhile, the army units destroyed mortar cannons and rocket launching pads for terrorist groups in the surroundings of al-Jammaseh and Kafr Naboudah towns in Hama northern countryside.

Source: SANA