Dutch police have arrested two men in Amsterdam with suspected links to weapons used in deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people, prosecutors said Friday.

“Police arrested two men on Tuesday in Amsterdam in an investigation into the origin of weapons used by ISIL terrorists in the attacks in Paris in 2015,” a statement said.

The two men, aged 29 and 31, “are suspected of in some way being involved in the delivery of weapons” to carry out France’s worst terror attacks on November 13 that year.

Source: AFP